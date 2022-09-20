Fate: The Winx Saga showrunner opens up about show's future beyond season two Spoilers ahead!

Fate: The Winx Saga season two landed on Netflix on Friday and while fans are pleased to be back with Bloom and the rest of the gang, they may be already wondering if another series is on the cards.

Showrunner Brian Young recently spoke about the show's future in a recent interview, revealing that while the fantasy drama has yet to be renewed for another series, he has ideas for a potential plot.

"We haven't started talking about season three yet, but it is my intention very much that we will see the Trix," he told EW.

"That's a core part of the cartoon that we always knew we'd see at some point in the show. I would say if we get a season three, expect Icy and Darcy."

Elaborating on what fans might expect to see in another series, Brian explained: "The goal is to answer what is the Realm of Darkness? How is Bloom and her mom connected to it? Also, how it connects to our big overall mythology, which we sprinkled in a little bit of in season two."

For those who have yet to catch up with the teen series, it's a coming-of-age drama based on the Nickelodeon animated series Winx Club, created by Iginio Straffi. It follows teenage fairy Bloom, who was raised by humans and enrolls in a magical school called Alfea, where she must learn to control her powers.

The first season of the coming-of-age drama ended on a major cliffhanger [Spoiler alert!] that saw Bloom's mentor figure, Headmistress Dowling murdered by longtime rival Rosalind.

Series two opens with Rosalind taking over the magical boarding school of Alfea after covering up her crimes.

Fate: The Winx Saga seasons one and two are available to stream on Netflix.

