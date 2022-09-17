Fate: The Winx Saga fans share confusion over major change in season two New episodes landed on Netflix on Friday

Season two of Fate: The Winx Saga has finally landed on Netflix and while fans are thrilled to be back with Bloom and her besties, it seems that there has been a casting shake-up that has left fans scratching their heads. Warning, minor spoilers ahead!

As fans may recall, season one ended with a huge cliffhanger that saw Bloom's mentor figure, Headmistress Dowling, played by House of the Dragon star Eve Best, murdered by longtime rival Rosalind. The new season opens with Rosalind taking over the magical boarding school of Alfea after covering up her crimes - but this time round, there is a different actress portraying the role.

While Lesley Sharp - most recently seen in the crime thriller Before We Die - played the character in season one, two-time Academy Award nominee Miranda Richardson has taken over the role for the new episodes.

The 64-year-old actress will be most remembered for playing Rita Skeeter in Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire. She also starred in Sleepy Hollow alongside Johnny Depp and has appeared in Made in Dagenham, Good Omens and Blackadder.

Miranda Richardson has taken over the role of Rosalind for season two

There has not been an explanation shared why Lesley decided not to reprise the role for the new episodes and it is likely to be down to scheduling conflicts. According to the IMDb, she is currently filming a new remake of The Full Monty, which as some might know is one of the actress' most famous roles!

Several fans were left confused by the recasting, with one tweeting: "The new actress who's playing Rosalind in Fate: The Winx Saga threw me off."

Lesley Sharp has not revealed why she chose not to appear in the new episodes

"Did they replace the actress that played Rosalind??" another puzzled fan asked, as a third said: "I was so confused as to why Rosalind looked totally different until I realised it was a different actress."

"I really have to get used to the recasting of both Rosalind and Mr Harvey," someone else added, referencing the fact that Rosalind isn't the only character who has been recast for season two.

Mr Harvey, Terra and Sam's father and the school's botany teacher, was previously played by Alex Macqueen, but Daniel Betts is playing him in the new episodes. Fans may recognise the actor from his role as Sergeant Morris in Sex Education, Hinscliffe in Gentleman Jack and Prince Ernst von Hannover in The Crown.

