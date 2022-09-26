Virgin River season 5 shares teaser - and fans are saying same thing The Netflix show has teased an upcoming scene…

Virgin River fans are patiently awaiting season five and it seems the Netflix drama is keeping viewers on their toes by sharing glimpses of behind-the-scenes moments from the series.

MORE: Virgin River fans relieved as Martin Henderson reveals major reunion in season five

The official Instagram account for beloved show recently shared a photo teasing an upcoming scene between two fan favourite characters – and fans are saying the same thing.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Virgin River recently returned for season four

The social media post showed Alexandra Breckenridge and Tim Matheson in character as Mel Monroe and Doc Mullins as they filmed a scene in a boat while enjoying a day of fishing. The caption read: "Carp-e diem!"

Plenty of fans were quick to take to the comments after seeing the teaser photo and were in agreement that the scene between Doc and Mel is going to be an interesting one!

MORE: Virgin River star Zibby Allen hints at shocking revenge storyline

MORE: Virgin River star teases 'intense' season five that will leave viewers on 'edge of their seats'

The official account for Virgin River teased an upcoming scene between Doc and Mel

One person wrote: "Interesting scene, thanks for all the [behind-the-scenes] from s5," as another agreed: "Cannot wait to see what these two are discussing in this scene."

A third commented: "This scene is going to be sooo, sooo sweet! Love Doc and Mel’s relationship," a fourth said: "I’m dying to watch this scene!"

Filming for season five has been underway for a number of weeks now and although there's not yet an official release date, fans can expect new episodes to land on Netflix in mid-2023 based on previous releases.

Production for season five is underway

Meanwhile, Martin Henderson, who plays Jack Sheridan, recently teased a sweet reunion between his character and Annette O'Toole's character Hope McCrea in the new episodes.

Taking to Instagram, the 47-year-old shared snaps of him and Annette on-set together alongside the caption: "On set shooting season five of @virginriverseries with the uber talented @annetteotoole4152 for @netflix - loving having Jack back in scenes with Hope."

Given Hope was largely absent from season three, fans have been missing interactions between the Virgin River mayor and the local bar owner.

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.