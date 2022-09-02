Virgin River star Zibby Allen hints at shocking revenge storyline

Virgin River fans have loved seeing the romance blossom between Mel Monroe (Alexandra Breckenridge) and Jack Sheridan (Martin Henderson) but there's also another beloved pairing that may see more drama than ever in the upcoming fifth season.

Jack’s sister Brie (played Zibby Allen) relocated to the small town after leaving an abusive relationship and viewers have seen her fall for the town's bad boy Dan Brady (Ben Hollingsworth). But in season four her ex returned and Brie vowed to tell her truth and exact revenge.

Now, Zibby has shared that her revenge is a storyline that will play out on screen, admitting that "without giving anything away, I can at least tell you that Brie is somebody who follows through on her promises".

"Where that takes her, I cannot reveal,” she told TODAY. "That wasn’t just something she said in a vacuum; that’s going to be a part of her journey as she continues to heal that part of her world."

Fans of the popular Netflix show have been eager for updates regarding season five ever since the fourth landed back in July and star Alexandra Breckenridge previously spilled some very interesting details.

Asked about the new episodes, she told New Beauty: "I think this season has started out well and we're getting into a few episodes soon that are pretty heavy."

Brie will 'follow through on her promises'

"They're really intense and I think that they're some of the best episodes we've ever done," she continued.

"I never say that either! I think that there's a high sense of drama that starts to come up this season that it's going to leave people on the edge of their seats. At least, I hope. I'm excited to get into that."