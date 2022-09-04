Virgin River fans relieved as Martin Henderson reveals major reunion in season five The actor shared some pictures from the set

Virgin River star Martin Henderson has revealed that fans can expect more scenes which feature both his character, Jack Sheridan, and Annette O'Toole's Hope McCrea.

MORE: Virgin River star Zibby Allen hints at shocking revenge storyline

Taking to Instagram, the 47-year-old shared snaps of him and Annette on-set together alongside the caption: "On set shooting season five of @virginriverseries with the uber talented @annetteotoole4152 for @netflix - loving having Jack back in scenes with Hope."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Have you caught up with season four yet?

Given Hope was largely absent from season three, fans have been missing interactions between the Virgin River mayor and the local bar owner.

Viewers took to the comments to share their relief, with one person writing: "All of us were missing the Jack and Hope scenes," while another added: "So happy to see you two in scenes together, can't wait to see them."

Annette even commented on the post, writing: "It was so much fun, Martin! Let's do it some more."

MORE: Virgin River fans will adore this upcoming Netflix drama - all you need to know

MORE: Virgin River star Alexandra Breckenridge reveals shocking season four alternate ending

The cast are currently in Vancouver filming scenes for the upcoming season, which actress Alexandra Breckenridge has teased to be "really intense".

Martin shared a photo of him and Annette on the set of season five

The 40-year-old, who plays Mel Monroe, told New Beauty: "I think this season has started out well and we're getting into a few episodes soon that are pretty heavy."

"They're really intense and I think that they're some of the best episodes we've ever done," she continued.

"I never say that either! I think that there's a high sense of drama that starts to come up this season that it's going to leave people on the edge of their seats. At least, I hope. I'm excited to get into that."

Hope was largely absent for season three

While fans eagerly wait for the new episodes, they may be wondering how many more seasons of the romance drama they can expect to land on Netflix. Back in September 2021, Netflix announced that it had renewed the show for two more seasons, meaning the show has only been commissioned up until season five so far.

The good news is that there are more than 20 books in the novel series upon which the series is based, which means there is plenty of material for more seasons should Netflix renew it.

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.