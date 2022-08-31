All you need to know about Virgin River star Colin Lawrence The actor plays Preacher on the Netflix show

If you're a fan of Virgin River then you'll be familiar with Colin Lawrence thanks to his role as John 'Preacher' Middleton on the Netflix drama. Preacher, like Jack Sheridan (Martin Henderson), is a former US Army Vet who now runs Jack's Bar.

Colin is back on the set of Virgin River in Vancouver, Canada, as they begin filming for the fifth season of the popular series. But if you're wanting to know a little more about the actor, then keep scrolling…

Who is Virgin River's Colin Lawrence?

Colin Lawrence is a TV and film actor who is perhaps best-known for his role in Virgin River but he has plenty of other credits to his name. The actor, 51, was born in London but was then brought up in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada.

What else has Virgin River's Colin Lawrence been in?

Colin has been acting since 1994 and has plenty of credits to his name in addition to Virgin River. The actor gained recognition thanks to his role on the TV series, Battlestar Galactica and Endgame.

Colin as Preacher in Virgin River

Other shows and films he's appeared in include The Killing, Riverdale, Fifty Shades Darker, Watchmen and the Christmas in Evergreen films.

Who is Virgin River's Colin Lawrence's partner?

Fans of Virgin River will definitely recognise Colin Lawrence's wife, as she's in the show herself! Colin is married to Lucia Waters, who plays Julia, Preacher's love interest in the show. The pair have been together for more than twenty years and they share two daughters together. The family of four live in Vancouver together.

Colin's wife is Lucia Waters

What else is there to know about Virgin River's Colin Lawrence?

Colin often shares photos of his life both on and off screen on his Instagram account. You can follow him @colinlawrence97. More recently, he shared with his fans an interview with the creator of Virgin River, Robyn Carr. The video, shared to his Instagram, sees Colin and Robyn chatting as they discuss the show.

Talking about his favourite place to film, Colin told the author: "I like filming a lot of the stuff in Jack's Bar. My home's in the kitchen, but Jack's bar is where all the town comes together. We're having a good time, it's a lot of fun."

