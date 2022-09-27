Where is BBC drama Inside Man filmed? Are you enjoying the drama?

The BBC's Inside Man had viewers glued to the screen with its opening episode on Monday night which saw David Tennant and Stanely Tucci introduced as vicar Harry Watling and death row murderer Jefferson Grieff.

The series is set both in an idyllic English village in England as well as a prison in the United States, so viewers may be wondering where exactly the drama was filmed. Find out here…

WATCH: Are you enjoying the drama?

Inside Man filming locations

Back in September 2021, Berkshire Live reported that filming for the series was taking place on Broad Street in Wokingham, Berkshire. The road was closed to allow camera crews to film, while a few businesses and cafes had to shut down for the day.

Farnborough in Hampshire also served as another filming location for the series, with shooting taking place in the newly built film studios at Farnborough International Exhibition and Conference Centre.

Godalming in Surrey was another filming location for the programme. In August last year, large white filming trailers were spotted occupying Crown Court Car Park in the centre of town while parts of Great George Street were closed off, according to Surrey Live. It was also suggested that Godalming station and the church were also used for filming.

David Tennant plays Harry

What is Inside Man?

Inside Man follows the lives of a prisoner on death row, a vicar, a journalist and a maths teacher, all of whom are mysteriously interlinked.

Stanley Tucci plays Jefferson

The official synopsis for the four-parter reads: "In the US, a prisoner on death row (Stanley Tucci) is seeking atonement as he faces execution. On a train in England, a journalist (Lydia West) is looking for a story.

"In a quiet little village, a vicar (David Tennant) is picking up his son’s maths tutor (Dolly Wells) from the station. All four are about to be entangled in a dilemma that could lead one of them to murder..."

