Exclusive: Chicago PD season 10 will see major 'decision' made by Kim Burgess and Adam Ruzek

Chicago PD fans have fallen in love with Kim Burgess and Adam Ruzek - but after seven years of will-they-won't-they, star Marina Squerciati has shared that season 10 will finally be a turning point.

Exclusive: Chicago PD's Marina Squerciati shares what Jesse Lee Soffer's departure means for Voight

The pair ended their romance in season three, but in the years since have never moved on, and began co-parenting Kim's adopted daughter Makayla.

Loading the player...

WATCH: One Chicago returns to NBC

However Marina has teased that episode two will see a big change for the pair: "You are either moving forward and evolving, or dying, and at this point it has been so long something has to change.

"You'll see that change in episode two, there is a decision made, and it moves us forward in a way that I am excited about. It will be less will-they-won't-they, but more how-will-they."

Exclusive: Chicago PD's Marina Squerciati shares what Jesse Lee Soffer's departure means for Voight

Exclusive: Chicago Med stars Nick Gehlfuss and Jessy Schram tease 'redirection of energies' in season 8

Season 10 will also see the departure of Jesse Lee Soffer as Detective Jay Halstead, and at the time of the news breaking Marina took to Instagram to pay tribute to her co-star "Jake"; the pair have long joked that their characters Jay and Kim never interact on screen and have taken to calling each other Jake and Kate.

Luckily for fans, that isn't the last we've seen of Jake and Kate.

Burgess and Ruzek will make a decision

"I have a couple pictures saved - just in case," Marina shared before teasing "Jesse and I have one small scene - but Upton is in it - and it is a small walk and talk, in episode three, and we are so excited but [we said] 'now?! Now?!'"

Fans will see Detective Halstead leave later in the season, although how it plays out on screen remains to be seen.

The loss of Halstead will affect the team in different ways and viewers will also see them be forced to reckon with their loss while also welcoming newcomer Officer Dante Torres into the fold.

Marina posted a goodbye picture to 'Jake and Kate'

"It is a loss for all of us to lose Halstead but it is a wonderful thing to have Torres," Jason Beghe shared with HELLO!

"It will be a new relationship for all of us; Torres has a lot to offer, and we allow him to be himself and relationships will develop.

"Atwater to an extent will take Torres as his responsibility when Jay leaves but it is something that will unfold naturally."