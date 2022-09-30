Ellie Taylor shares glimpse into unexpected Strictly Come Dancing diet The star took to social media

Ellie Taylor impressed fans with her incredible moves last week on Strictly Come Dancing and on Thursday she shared a quick glimpse into her diet for the show.

Taking to her social media, the star comedian, 38, posted a quick pre-rehearsal video whilst waiting for her partner Johannes Radebe, and as she did she munched on a small packet of party rings!

Captioning the hilarious clip, the doting mother penned: "An athlete prepares," and looked very content as she enjoyed her breakfast.

Following her foody confession, the presenter also shared a video of herself waving in the rehearsal mirror whilst cosied up in a stunning peach coat and orange jumper, which she wore on top of her rehearsal gear.

Ellie shared her breakfast with fans on Instagram

Her sporty ensemble included a pair of black and white leggings and trainers. Alongside the clip read the words: "I mean, it's a look isn't it."

This wasn't the first time the star got candid about how rehearsals were going as she filmed herself in the back of a car pretending to cry at the pain her feet were in.

Captioning the clip she wrote: "Ohhhhhhhh my feet are on fire." Once the star arrived home, she shared the controversial way she tended to her aching feet and uploaded a photo as she sat with her twinkle toes in a champagne bucket filled with water and ice.

The star was ready for a full on day of dancing

Ellie hilariously penned: "Gousto ice pack in a champagne bucket? Tell me you're middle class without telling me you're middle class," next to the image.

She and Johannes had a great start to the competition on Saturday, securing a brilliant score of 28/40 with their energetic quick step to I Am What I Am.

Ellie is very open about her Strictly journey

Talking to the BBC about joining the show, she said: "Well, cover me in fake tan and roll me in sequins! I'm absolutely over the moon to be a part of Strictly 2022! I've watched the show for years so to be able to take to the dance floor is a dream come true, for both me and mum who is a Strictly super fan!

"At the moment I'm focusing on the excitement and glitter and choosing to ignore the fact that I have the dancing ability of a newly born giraffe. Bring it on!"

