Tyler West secures first 10s of Strictly 2022 after London Marathon success

Tyler West wowed the Strictly Come Dancing judges on Saturday with a high energy performance, bagging himself the first 10s of the series.

Motsi Mabuse and Shirlie Ballas both awarded Tyler flawless 10s, while Anton Du Beke and Craig Revel Horwood opted for 9s, which took Tyler and Dianne Buswell to the top of the leaderboard.

"Amazing, perfect, I loved that" said Motsi and: "A brilliant performance on every single level. You were absolutely fantastic," said Shirlie.

Anton Du Beke agreed that it was brilliant, and the judge's feelings were reflected in the amazing scores.

His dance partner, Dianne was also astounded by his efforts: "I don't know how he did it after running a marathon, it's unbelievable, I'm so proud of you."

The dancing couple were thrilled with the scores

It's been a week of success stories for Tyler as on Sunday he ran 26.2 miles at the London Marathon. The star completed the course in a time of 5 hours 25 minutes, raising lots of money for charity UK Youth.

There was no time for recovery for Tyler though as he had to throw himself back into training for the next live show.

The star ran in the London Marathon for charity

The star is clearly thrilled about being part of the famous BBC show. After the announcement was shared by the channel, Tyler said: "I am SO gassed to be joining the Strictly family! As I started writing this, I already got cramp. It's going to be one crazy incredible journey which will no doubt be SO far outside my comfort zone."

The star's voice is highly recognisable thanks to his radio career, but he began his career in the media by working in children's TV on CBBC, but he's also featured on MTV News as well as The MTV Movie Show. His talents don't stop there, he also launched his own BBC Three show in 2021 called Flat Out Fabulous.

