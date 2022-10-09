The Midnight Club: Viewers saying same thing about Netflix's world-record-breaking horror Are you watching the thriller?

Netflix's new thriller series, The Midnight Club, arrived on the streaming platform on Friday and viewers are saying the same thing about the horror.

The ten-part mystery, which is an adaptation of the 1994 novel of the same name by Christopher Pike, follows eight terminally ill young people residing at Brightcliffe Hospice, who meet up nightly at midnight to tell each other sinister stories.

The series, which comes from co-creators Mike Flanagan and Leah Fong, was recently presented with the Guinness World Record for most scripted jump scares in a single episode after including 21 in the opening instalment.

Viewers have taken to Twitter to give their verdict on the new horror series, with a number of Netflix users commenting on the show's impressive scare factor.

One person wrote: "It's one thing to watch #TheMidnightClub episodes during the day. But it's getting dark now and I wanna keep watching and WHY DOES IT HAVE TO BE SO SCARY MIKE FLANAGAN, WHYYYYY," while another added: "I hate scary movies and scary shows. Hate. And I really hate Mike Flanagan for making all these brilliant shows that I feel absolutely compelled to watch because they're so good and then I can't go to sleep because I'm too scared. Dammit Flanagan. How dare you."

Other viewers praised the series for being both scary and heartwarming, with one person tweeting: "How is it that I come to your works time and time again to have the bejezzus scared out of me and you end up breaking my heart and leaving me in tears," while a second added: "I'm loving The Midnight Club. Legitimately scary (one jump scare almost gave me a heart attack) and touching (like, bring tissues)."

A third person wrote: "#TheMidnightClub was beautiful. Thank you, @flanaganfilm and #LeahFong. Unbelievable acting by the cast. Flanagan, nobody blends the beautiful and the horrifying quite like you. It’s masterful work."

Filmmaker Mike is known for his work on horror films and TV shows, with his previous projects including 2016 slasher Hush, psychological horror Gerald's Game and Netflix horror mini-series Midnight Mass.

