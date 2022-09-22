Michael Strahan's finale of $100,000 Pyramid leaves fans asking the same thing The TV star is in demand

Michael Strahan left fans saddened when he announced that his latest stint on $100,000 Pyramid had come to an end - so much so that they were already asking when it was coming back.

The GMA host wrapped up the season and viewers immediately took to social media where he had also announced the news, to share their disbelief.

Alongside a photo of Michael on the set of the game show, they wrote: "I'm really going to miss Michael Strahan and the $100,000 Pyramid. He has a fun personality. I guess I'll have to start watching GMA," as another asked: "Wait is this the series end of the season end?" and a third wrote: "I can't believe it's over already. It should run all year."

While another season hasn't been confirmed by ABC, it's certainly proven to be very popular amongst fans - as is Michael's hosting abilities.

The father-of-four is adored on the show, but also on Good Morning America. In addition to his TV ventures, he also has a clothing line, Michael Strahan Brand, and a new skincare line too.

He teased the products last year, and recently shared the exciting news that one product is dropping very soon.

Michael's fans were worried he wouldn't be returning to the show

"BIG NEWS!!!!!! Finally able to share that Michael Strahan Daily Defense is officially dropping at @cvspharmacy on 9.16!!!' he wrote alongside a photo of the bottle.

"Excited for everything we are building with @michaelstrahanbrand and this natural evolution from apparel to skin care," he added.

"Everything we do is rooted in products authentic to my lifestyle and my daily routine. They’re all products that help you look good and feel confident. I can’t wait for you all to try it out!

Michael is also a busy father-of-four

Shout out to the hard work by our team at @smacentertainment and all our partners on this project. We are just getting started…

Michael also shared a sneak peek at his long-awaited products. Taking to Instagram, he posted a photo of some very sleek packaging that featured a two-tone colorway of black and gold, with 'Strahan' embossed across the top.

Captioning the arty shot, he wrote: "It's time to defend your skin. More coming soon…."

