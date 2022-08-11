Strictly star Katya Jones pays tribute to former celebrity partner: 'I always felt safe in your hands' The star was memorably paired up with Ed Balls back in 2016

Katya Jones has shared a hilarious clip in the hopes of brightening our days - and it’s safe to say that she has succeeded! The Strictly Come Dancing pro shared a lovely tribute of her dancing days with Ed Balls, who she was partnered with back in 2016, and joked about a disastrous dance move from the show.

MORE: Katya Jones reveals rigorous training ahead of Strictly Come Dancing

In the clip, Ed is lifting Katya when things go wrong, and Katya captioned the video: "If you’re having a bad day, watch this! Let me tell you. This do get better, even if it doesn’t feel like it in that moment. Just keeeeep dancing!

Loading the player...

WATCH: Katya Jones has cheered up our day!

"@edballs I always felt safe in your hands even during this disaster #edballs #strictly #strictlycomedancing #throwbackthursday #tbt."

Her followers were quick to comment, with one writing: "Loved Ed Balls and your partnership Katya. Love potion No. 9 and Gangnam Style were joyous," while another person added: "Thanks Katya that has really cheered me up and made me laugh. He was such a good sport and made everyone giggle even Yvette." A third person posted: "This was so funny!!!! You two were wonderful together!!"

This pair were amazing together!

MORE: Amy Dowden reassures fans as she shares new health update ahead of Strictly rehearsals

MORE: Giovanni Pernice reveals major update about Strictly Come Dancing 2022

The pair have remained good friends, and upon leaving the show, Ed said: "If people watching have had half the fun I’ve had learning to dance with Katya, they must have had a complete blast… Above all, the only reason we’ve been able to learn and entertain is because of Katya. She’s going to go on to be a total dynamite knockout star."

Like this story? Sign up to our Strictly Come Dancing newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.