The Voice's Camila Cabello reveals internal struggles just days before new season The Havana singer is a new coach

Camila Cabello is no stranger to talent competitions having found fame on one – but come Monday she'll have a starring role on the new season of The Voice.

SEE: Camila Cabello turns up the heat in jaw-dropping bikini photos

The 25-year-old will make her debut as a coach alongside Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton, and John Legend. However, Camila confessed that the incredible moment has been tinged with feelings of self-doubt.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Camila Cabello celebrates birthday in glamorous garden

"I do get a little bit of imposter syndrome sometimes," she told People. "I do want to do right by the contestants and sometimes I'm like...

"There's some people that are 40, they've been doing this for so long and I'm like, 'I think you should do it like this.'"

MORE: Camila Cabello shuts down bodyshamers: 'Fat is normal'

SEE: Gwen Stefani has a major Barbie moment on the set of The Voice

Thankfully, despite her internal struggles, Camila has realized that she has plenty to offer the singing hopefuls despite her young age.

"I'm like, you know what? No, because I have been doing this for ten years now and I had extreme situations where it hasn't been a slow journey either."

Camila was announced as Ariana Grande's replacement in May

She added: "So, I've had to gather a lot of knowledge in a short burst of time. I do have something to offer."

Camila knows more than anyone on the coaching panel how the contestants are feeling having made a name for herself on The X Factor in 2012, which led to the formation of the girl group Fifth Harmony.

Camila has plenty to offer her team on The Voice

Now, with a decade in the business under her belt, Camila believes she can really help the contestants who join her team.

"A lot of what I took from [The X Factor] that was really helpful is the psychological nerves tricks," she explained.

"If you look at it this way, if you reframe it this way, if you feel your body tightening up, if you loosen your jaw, that's going to make the note not come out as... all these little tips and tricks that didn't just come from the competition show but from my whole vibe, my whole ten-year vibe."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.