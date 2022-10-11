The Walk-In viewers horrified by 'stomach-churning' violence in episode two Stephen Graham stars in the ITV drama

The Walk-In continued with its second episode on ITV on Monday night, airing one scene that proved to be particularly difficult for viewers to watch.

The five-part drama stars Stephen Graham as a real-life activist and reformed Neo-Nazi, Matthew Collins, working to stop the radicalisation of young white men before it begins.

In the latest instalment, viewers watched as Matthew thought back to a violent attack on a library full of mothers that he was involved in.

The shocking scene saw the racist group launch a brutal attack on a group of peaceful women, many of whom were black and Asian.

Viewers took to Twitter to share their horror over the distressing scene, with one person writing: "#TheWalkIn is horrible to watch, the scene with the women was stomach churning," with another tweeting: "My god that scene in the library was stomach turning."

A third commented: "I get that fight scenes in dramas are all choreographed but that was so realistic it was horrific. Frightening to think this is based on true events," while another added: "This is an incredibly hard watch."

Viewers have praised the compelling and important drama

While many viewers were horrified by the scene, others also took to Twitter to praise the compelling episode as a whole.

One person wrote: "#TheWalkIn @StephenGraham73 Brilliant!! We chatted last week about it but this just gets better and grittier! A must watch @ITV," while another added: "Just goes to show the British TV industry can still make some of the world's best drama #thewalkin."

A number of fans also applauded Stephen Graham for his performance, hailing him as one of the "greatest actors" of our time. One person tweeted: "I think we need to start talking about @StephenGraham73 in the greatest actors of all time conversation," while another agreed, writing: "@StephenGraham73 is one of the greatest actors of our time. Brilliant #fact #TheWalkIn."

