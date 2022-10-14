GMB's Martin Lewis issues stark warning after scooping NTA award The journalist won an award in the expert category

Martin Lewis triumphed in the expert category at the National Television Awards on Thursday evening.

Beating stiff competition from the likes of David Attenborough, the money mogul appeared shocked as he took to the stage to accept his accolade.

The consumer expert said: "You know when you're up against an international treasure like David Attenborough you don't normally expect to win. I'm quite shocked."

Paying tribute to his team on the Martin Lewis Money Show, the journalist added: "It's been a horrible year financially. I mean the energy crisis has been disastrous and has left many people with terrible issues and mental health problems."

Martin with his NTA award

But Martin's speech wasn't without its surprises. Issuing an urgent plea to the government, the money mogul warned that next year may be just as bad. "We need somebody that can get a grip on the economy and put things a little bit better," he said.

The 50-year-old took to social media to announce his spectacular win. Alongside a beaming selfie of himself with his wife Lara, Martin included the caption: "#NTAs thank you to all who voted".

His delighted fans rushed to congratulate the star, with one writing: "I'm not sure how much you realise the incredible impact you have had for the entire population," whilst a second noted: "So very well deserved - not sure what we'd do without you guiding us through the complicated and ever-changing world we live in".

The journalist was joined by his wife Lara

"The most well deserved NTA thank you for all you do," wrote a third, and a fourth added: "Very well deserved… now to tackle the government and give them some of your advice… please!"

Martin's NTA win comes after the TV star received a prestigious CBE award earlier this year. The esteemed award stands for Commander of the Order of the British Empire and is a step above an OBE. A CBE is the highest-ranking Order of the British Empire award.

Sharing details of his medal news, Martin posted a hilarious update which read: "They're taking my OBE off me! Yep, I got a letter saying now I have a CBE, I need to send the OBE back. So off it goes."

