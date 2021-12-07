Viewers are saying the same thing about Martin Lewis presenting Good Morning Britain The financial journalist has been met with high praise from viewers

Good Morning Britain presenter Martin Lewis has taken over presenting duties opposite Susanna Reid on the hit breakfast show – but how are viewers finding the financial journalist in his new role?

Fortunately for the This Morning star, who is best known for his brilliant money-saving tips, fans of the show are loving his approach to the role and took to social media to request that he presents more episodes. One person wrote: "Martin Lewis is a pretty good presenter on #goodmorningbritain. I like his style," while another viewer added: "Martin Lewis wonderfully smart, astute & likeable on @GMB. Allows Susanna Reid's journalistic moxy to shine & elevates discussions. A qualitatively terrific show whenever he's on."

WATCH: The GMB presenter was met with widespread praise on Tuesday

A third person posted: "@MartinSLewis enjoying watching you on #goodmorningbritain really getting the best out of the guests . Great questioning and debating. Hope to see more of this." Another fan tweeted: "Well done @MartinSLewis & especially @susannareid100 this morning!! A tough watch this morning but I thought you handled it very well!"

Viewers were also impressed by the 1 Million Minutes initiative, which is helping the charity Grief Encounter, for which Martin is a patron. The initiative is set to roll out across the UK and is backed by the entire GMB family and asks viewers to pledge time rather than money by looking for volunteers to connect with those who feel alone.

Martin opened up about the initiative, and the fundamental impact it makes one grieving children's lives, by speaking about losing his own mother when he was just 11 years old. He said: "One in 30 children will lose a parent before the age of 18 - I was one of those, it was the defining moment of my life."

Gabriella and Anabella opened up about the campaign

Chatting to sisters Gabriella and Anabella, who have benefitted from the initiative, Gabriella added: "If I didn’t have the volunteers, I don't know how I would have coped." Annabella added: "I didn’t want to upset mum, I wanted to talk to someone different about it. I think having someone else to talk to or draw with or anything with, expressing my feelings which really helped me."

Posting about the initiative, one viewer wrote: "Glad to be one of those 11 million! Everyone should pledge even if it’s ten minutes of their time to just take someone’s shopping in for them or just to talk to a lonely relative. It’s so important because loneliness really is a disease too."

