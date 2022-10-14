Why Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford missed the National Television Awards We were sad not to see them at the NTAs!

Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford are two of our favourite TV personalities - and plenty of fans were disappointed not to see them at the National Television Awards on Thursday - but why didn’t the married couple attend? Find out here…

While the presenting duo usually attend the NTAs, Ruth, unfortunately, had a clash in her schedule as she was presenting QVC. She shared a snap of herself travelling there on her Instagram Stories, writing: "QVC bound," before following it up with a snap of herself in the studio, writing: "See you at 7pm."

Meanwhile, Eamonn likely missed the event as he recently underwent back surgery, and is still in recovery. He opened up about it on GB News on 5 October, saying: "This time last week I was lying on a slab in a hospital being operated on, I’m one week on from the operation and I have to say rumours of my death have been hugely exaggerated… It’s early days, it’ll probably be about three weeks before they know if it’s been a success or not."

Ruth was presenting QVC while Eamonn is recovering from back surgery

The presenter candidly admitted before the surgery that it had a 20% chance of making things worse, but he felt that it was worth the risk.

"It's an operation that carries a 20 per cent risk of going wrong, but such is the pain and restrictions that I have been suffering for the past 18 months, I've decided it is a risk I am willing to take," he told the Express.

Ruth shared a snap of herself in the studio

He was also asked about his recovery by a fan, who wrote: "How are you feeling Eamonn, I hope you're feeling better," one wrote, to which he replied: "A long way to go Barbara." We’re wishing him a very speedy recovery.

