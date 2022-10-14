The Daily Lowdown: Stormzy sends fans wild with surprise new track

Welcome to your Daily Lowdown Podcast from HELLO! Today, we're discussing Stormzy breaking the internet with his surprise track and we have all the action from the NTAs.

Check out today's episode of the Daily Lowdown

Stormzy has sent the internet into a frenzy as the rapper has dropped the first single off his new album. The track, which was released at midnight on Friday, is called Hide & Seek and will feature on his upcoming third record titled This Is What I Mean. Stormzy shared a glimpse of the track on social media before its release including a snippet of the music video, which is out now. The artist also appeared on BBC Radio 2 to discuss the new record, which will be his first in three years, as he explained he's never felt more proud of his music. This Is What I Mean is out in November.

Ellie Goulding has revealed she is in the process of building a record studio at her home to be closer to her son. The singer, who shares 15 month old Arthur with her husband Caspar Jopling, was speaking at the Attitude awards when she said she built the studio so she could have the best of both worlds when it comes to work and family. Ellie also revealed that her son is following in her footsteps when it comes to musical talent, adding that the little loves classical music. Ellie's new album is due for release in 2023.

The 1975 have said they're going to go on a second tour in 2023. The band, who have released their fifth studio album Being Funny in a Foreign language, played an intimate gig at Pryzm in London on Thursday when frontman Matty Healy said the four-piece band would be scheduling more shows for their tour in the second half of next year. The group are already set to perform a string of gigs at the beginning of 2023 across the UK as part of their concert show titled The 1975 At Their Very Best.

Taylor Swift is hoping to win big at the 2023 Grammy Awards as the singer has put forward her album Red Taylor's Version for consideration in the Album of the Year category. The artist, who also put forward the new version of the record for the Country Album category, lost out on Album of the Year back in 2014 when the original Red was nominated. Taylor has also put forward her ten-minute version of All Too Well forward in the Short Film group. The full nominees list is yet to be revealed by the recording academy but it's thought that acts including Adele and Beyonce are set to appear in the Ablum category for their recent releases.

And HELLO! was at the National Television Awards this week to see all the action as the biggest names in TV came together for the event held in London. Stand-up comic and writer Ricky Gervais won big thanks to his Netflix show After Life winning in the Comedy category, and the actor spoke to HELLO! and other press backstage about his upcoming comedy special for netflix. Not only that, we also caught up with Strictly Come Dancing star Giovanni Pernice on the red carpet after his shock exit from the show last weekend. The dancer told HELLO! he's keeping positive despite being voted off alongside Richie Anderson.

