Daily Lowdown: Hollywood pays tribute to Dame Angela Lansbury

Today, we're discussing the sad death of Angela Lansbury.

Not only that, Blink 182 have reunited and Lewis Capaldi and Niall Horan are starring in a new documentary.

Stars of the big and small screen are paying tribute to Angela Lansbury after the actress' death aged 96. Angela was perhaps best-known for her roles in Murder She Wrote and Beauty and the Beast and won five Tony Awards and an Honorary Academy Award during her hugely successful career. Stars such as Catherine Zeta Jones, Elaine Paige and Kristin Chenoweth all paid tribute to her and contribution to the world of stage and screen. Angela's family said she died peacefully in her sleep at her home in Los Angeles.

Blink 182 are reuniting as a trio for the first time since 2015. The band, consisting of Travis Barker, Tom DeLonge and Mark Hoppus are set to go on a massive world tour in 2023 and are also dropping new music this week in the form of a new single called Edging. The rock group made the announcement on social media with a promotional which sufficiently delighted fans. Tickets for the world tour, which will take the band across the US, as well as Europe and Australia, go on sale on 17th October.

Lizzo has opened up in a very candid interview about the ablest criticism she faced due to the lyrics in her song, Grrrls. The Juice hitmaker told Vanity Fair that she was unaware the word in question was a slur and that she had used it in other contexts. At the time, Lizzo said she was sorry for the lyric and that she was open to listening to others and wanted to take action, the lyrics to her track have since been changed.

Lewis Capaldi and Niall Horan have joined forces for a new documentary. The singers, who are good friends as well as peers, have teamed up for a docu-film for Guinness titled Niall Horan's Homecoming: The Road to Mullingar with Lewis Capaldi, which will air on Virgin Media One. The one-off documentary will see Niall revisit and reconnect with all that he loves about his home country and experience the reality of Ireland today. Fans of the stars will know that the pair met up in Ireland to surprise members of the public in Dublin during an impromptu busking session to sing Slow Hands and Before You Go. The programme airs on Sunday 16 October.

And Country music star Blake Shelton has announced he is departing his role as a judge on The Voice. The singer, who has been a part of the talent show for 12 years, said in a statement that he'd been wrestling with the idea for a while but that he'd decided to step away from his judging chair. Blake added the show had changed his life in every way and that it'll always feeling like home to him. His wife, fellow singer Gwen Stefani, wrote on the social media post stating she was so proud of him and blessed to have found him on the programme.

