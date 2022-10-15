Nikita Kuzmin gushes over partner Ellie Simmonds in heartfelt new post The star took to social media

Strictly Come Dancing star, Nikita Kuzmin, shared the sweetest message dedicated to his dance partner, Paralympian Ellie Simmonds, in a heartfelt new post.

MORE: Giovanni Pernice's touching tribute to Rose Ayling-Ellis on Strictly revealed

Taking to his Instagram account, the professional dancer, 24, was filled with pride after presenting an NTA award alongside the athlete and credited her for "always being there," and taking him out of "outside [his] comfort zone."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Strictly fans saying same thing about Nikita Kuzmin and Carlos Gu's performance

Captioning a selection of photos from the glamorous evening on Thursday, Nikita penned: "One night but so many things happened! We presented an award on NTAs @elliesimmonds It was so unbelievably cool and nerve-wracking!

READ: Nadiya Bychkova reacts to boyfriend Kai Widdrington's Strictly exit

SEE: Fleur East opens up about heartfelt pre-show ritual and family plans – EXCLUSIVE

"Meanwhile, we were on the stage at the Wembley arena, I was thinking: enjoy it, Nikita, take it all in! No script, just Els and I going on about life in front of millions of people. LOVED IT! Els, you make it so simple to do this kind of outside my comfort zone things, by always being there. Congratulations to @thismorning for winning the NTA daytime award.

The pair took to the stage

"Huge congrats to @mrantondubeke! So much deserved award for such an incredible year! Funny, charismatic and always himself! The whole strictly team exploded the moment Anton won, and that explains you how much of a family we are.

"@bbcstrictly WE WON! So grateful to be part of this family. This show is run by people who really love what they do, are fans of the show itself and it shows year after year. Well done family."

The pair looked so thrilled in the sweet snaps, Nikita looked ultra-smart in a black bowtie and Ellie looked so stunning in a dusty pink floor-length gown.

Nikita and Ellie have a fab friendship

In the snaps, the duo were pictured with their Strictly Come Dancing family with Giovanni Pernice holding the award in the middle of the group who were all beaming from ear to ear.

Fans of the star were so excited by the incredible update and left messages in the comments section. One fan wrote: "You both look incredible!!" alongside a heart eyes emoji.

A second added: "What a fabulous experience for you guys." A third added: "Team, partnership, family… bravo."

Like this story? Sign up to our Strictly Come Dancing newsletter to keep up to date with all things Strictly.