Strictly Come Dancing: who is Ellie Taylor?

Ellie Taylor is wowing fans of Strictly Come Dancing at the moment, where she is partnered up with Johannes Rabade. The actress and comedian has instantly become a hit with viewers - but how much do you know about Ellie away from the dance floor? Find out more about her here…

What is Ellie Taylor’s career?

Ellie, 38, has shared in plenty of comedy shows, including Show Me the Funny, 8 Out of 10 Cats, Mock the Week and The Mash Report. She has also done plenty of presenting work on Live at the Apollo, The Great Pottery Throw Down and Snog Marry Avoid. The star is an actress as well as a comedian and presenter, and is perhaps best known for playing Sassy on the hit Apple TV+ show, Ted Lasso. She has also starred in Plebs, Sick Note and Josh.

The star wrote a book, My Child and Other Mistakes: How to ruin your life in the best way possible, back in 2021 in which she details the highs and lows of motherhood.

Is Ellie Taylor married?

Ellie is married to Australian-born Phil Black, an international correspondent based in CNN's London bureau. Prior to working in the UK, he was based in Moscow as CNN international's Russia correspondent. The pair tied the knot back in 2014, and share one daughter, Valentina.

Speaking about her struggle with parenthood when Valentina was born, Ellie told the MailOnline: "When my daughter was born it was like a grenade was lifted out of my body and my optimism was turned upside down and inside out. You're dealing with this physical trauma and a newborn and my mind sort of collapsed. It was just the most intense experience I've ever been through."

