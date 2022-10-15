VIDEO: Strictly's Amy Dowden speaks out over major mishap: 'It's really bad' The Strictly pro had a stumble

It's live TV and anything can happen, and Amy Dowden found that out on Saturday night when she had a small stumble on the dancefloor.

While dancing the quickstep with celebrity partner James Bye, the star had a small slip during a high-speed section, something that judge Craig Revel Horwood was quick to pick up on in his critique of the routine. "You slipped also," he said. "You need to try and stay on top of yourself darling."

Amy was quick to defend the EastEnders star taking responsibility for the stumble, and explaining: "It's so slippery."

And the Welsh pro brought up the surface of the floor again, as she and James finished the judges' critiques and headed up to get their scores.

Speaking to Craig, she said: "Honestly, it's like ice out there! It's really bad."

The stars looked spectacular

However, the stumble didn't stop them from achieving high scores, as James netted his highest score, a 32.

James had spoken about pressure ahead of the show following Richie Anderson's shock elimination last weekend.

Speaking to HELLO! on the red carpet at the National Television Awards, he said: "I think the pressure is there regardless but it was a shock. It's such a shame to see Richie leave the competition, he's such a character and we really got on with him."

Amy is partnered with actor James Bye

James continued: "You just can't count your chickens in this show, from being a fan and watching it, you've just got to do your best, that's all you can do."

Amy was confident for the routine, saying: "For me, this is James' best dance so far! This week, the dance has just clicked, we've been running it to music earlier than ever and I just feel like he's really connected to this dance."

James interjected: "We're quickstepping so it feels like a proper dance, in hold, and we've worked really hard this week, a lot of failures but we're working hard, it's been full on! I did not realise how quick the quickstep is!"

