Strictly star Helen Skelton talks family members who convinced her to do show – EXCLUSIVE This is so lovely!

Strictly Come Dancing star Helen Skelton has opened up about being convinced to do the hit dancing show by her parents. Chatting to HELLO!, she opened up about her decision to take part in the show, saying: "I wanted to because it’s fun. Everything about the show is fun. Everyone’s in a good mood, everyone's positive, everyone's joyous.

"It's just a really fun thing to be part of and I think when people like smiling and laughing is infectious. The currency is everyone’s nice and having a good time."

Speaking about deciding the take part – and revealing that this was the first time she was invited onto the show, she continued: "My mum and dad said, ‘You’ve got to do it, you absolutely have got to do it.’ I think any family that are in around this, you know it’s all-consuming. They have to be in it as well. It’s not just you doing it. My mum and dad are in! They’re excited."

Helen has been incredible in the competition so far, alongside her dance partner, Gorka Marquez. She recently shared a post celebrating her family on Instagram, writing: "Family. Because at the end of the day if you walk over the threshold and they’re happy… you’re happy. Grateful for my gang holding parties for the live shows… because it means my kids don’t want me to be knocked out as they get Saturday nights fuelled on Coca Cola and cousin love. Grateful."

Helen is dancing with Gorka in the competition

Helen also reposted the sweetest snap from her dance partner Gorka Marquez, which shows his daughter Mia – who he shares with actress Gemma Atkinson - watching Strictly too. She wrote: "The main judges for us….. @Gorka Marquez @glouiseatkinson."

