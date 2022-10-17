Who is Vicky McClure's partner? Meet the star's family here The actress is known for starring in Line of Duty

Vicky McClure is perhaps best known for playing DI Kate Fleming in the popular BBC police drama, Line of Duty, or for her role as Lana Washington in ITV's Trigger Point. But how much do you know about her family?

Find out all about her partner Jonny Owen as well as her parents and sister here…

WATCH: Line of Duty stars reunite for powerful video

Who is Vicky McClure's partner?

Vicky McClure's partner is Welsh actor, producer, and director, Jonny Owen. The couple have been together for eight years and got engaged on Christmas Day in 2017.

Speaking to the Nottingham Post about the casual proposal, Vicky said: "He popped the question over a cup of tea - we moved onto the bubbles by 8.30am."

Vicky and Jonny met on the set of 2013 film Svengali, where Vicky played the part of Shell, the on-screen girlfriend of her now-fianceé, who also wrote the film.

Vicky with her partner Jonny

The pair went on to share the small screen together, both appearing in Channel 4 drama, This Is England '90.

Vicky often shares pictures of her and Jonny on her Instagram page. Most recently, she posted a photo of the pair to mark her partner's birthday. She lovingly wrote in the caption: "Happy Birthday @jonathanowen71. I love you as much as you love Wales & football put together!! That’s a lotta love!!! Have the best day!!"

Jonny, who is a director of Nottingham Forest Football Club, hosts a Sunday morning show on TalkSPORT and also writes a football column for The Sunday Times.

Jonny was previously married to actor Eleanor Braines, whom he shares one daughter with, 25-year-old DJ and presenter Katie Owen.

Who is Vicky McClure's family?

Vicky was born on 8 May 1983 in the Wollaton area of Nottingham to her joiner father Mick and hairdresser mother, Carol. She has an elder sister, Jenny, whom she is close to.

Vicky with her sister Jenny

Back in May, she celebrated her sister's birthday with a sweet post to Instagram. Sharing a photo of the pair smiling alongside each other, she wrote: "HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO MY BIG SIS!!! Forever have each other’s back, laugh till we cry, cry till we laugh! Jen I love you so much!! Have the best day…you deserve nothing less!"

