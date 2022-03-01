Vicky McClure speaks out after fans brand Trigger Point's finale 'weak' The Line of Duty star responded to the 'rude' comments

Vicky McClure has spoken out following the final episode of her latest ITV series Trigger Point after some viewers watching at home branded the ending a "disappointment".

MORE: Trigger Point viewers left 'very disappointed' by series finale - here's why

The Line of Duty star, who played Lana Washington in the crime drama, took to Twitter after the sixth instalment aired – showing her defiant attitude towards the "rude comments".

Loading the player...

WATCH: Did you enjoy the ITV police drama?

Retweeting a comment from a fan which read: "Ignore the rude comments, you were amazing", Vicky wrote: "Rude comments are like a cold chocolate brownie… disappointing, still eat it but quickly forgotten. Warm chocolate brownies are the best… as are warm comments," followed by a brown love-heart and smiling face emoji.

The actress, who is also known and adored for her role as Detective Inspector Kate Fleming in Line of Duty, played the lead Lana, a bomb disposal officer who finds herself at the centre of urgent efforts to find out who is behind a series of terror attacks in London.

MORE: Will there be a second series of ITV drama Trigger Point?

MORE: 6 Martin Compston dramas that are a must-watch: Traces, Our House and more

The finale revealed the true culprit who was behind the bomb threats. It turns out, Karl, played by Warren Brown, was the mastermind putting the plans in place as part of a white supremacist group named The Crusaders.

Some viewers were left disappointed with the series finale

However, it seems fans were less than impressed with the plot twist. One person wrote on Twitter after the episode aired: "#TriggerPoint was weak, far-fetched and very silly. Only saved by the acting of Vicky McClure. Very disappointed."

Another agreed, tweeting: "Love Vicky McClure but #TriggerPoint was very disappointing. Kept hopeful it would get better but sadly it didn't. Didn't care who got blown up or survived at the end, or why."

A third echoed this, adding: "Stuck out all six episodes despite the too obvious suspect on his first appearance hoping I was wrong. Shame. Great cast and acting. Hope second series is a better whodunnit than this."

Vicky responded to criticism from fans

It wasn’t all negative from audiences, however, as some were loving the ITV series, which was created by Line of Duty writer Jed Mercurio.

A fan said: "OMG! I was gripped from start to finish. An epic drama. I could watch this forevermore. Well done to all involved in creating a masterpiece.” Another wrote: "Marvellous! Tension beyond belief!"

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.