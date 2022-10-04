Vicky McClure rocks statement T-shirt for very special cause Vicky teamed up with Scamp & Dude to make shopping guilt-free

Line Of Duty star Vicky McClure has teamed up with the clothing brand Scamp & Dude to raise money for a very special cause – and the multitalented star has even designed her own clothing!

From Thursday 6 October fashion fans will be able to purchase Vicky McClure's very own custom-designed T-Shirt as part of Scamp & Dude's 'We've Got Your Back' collection. The relaxed khaki-coloured top features the Scamp & Dude snow leopard and a lightning bolt graphic in neon yellow and gold. In an exciting sneak peek for fans, the 39-year-old ITV star modelled the look on her Instagram Stories on Monday and she looked fantastic.

Vicky styled the ultra-wearable T-Shirt with tailored trousers before switching to skinny jeans, trainers and a simple gold chain.

The ITV star shines in her charity T-Shirt

The actress has joined forces with pop singers Sophie Ellis-Bextor, All Saints singer Shaznay Lewis and actress Billie Piper. These inspirational women are all on a mission to help others by designing an item of loungewear with all of the profit going to a charity close to their hearts.

Vicky, Billie, Sophie and Shaznay join forces for Scamp & Dude's 'We've Got Your Back' launch

Vicky's chosen charity is Our Dementia Choir which she set up in 2019 to support those with Dementia by giving them a pastime that enhances their wellbeing.

Speaking passionately about her part in the campaign, Vicky revealed that it was a no-brainer when the founder of Scamp & Dude, Jo Tutchener-Sharp, invited her to join the team. "It was an easy 'Yes'," Vicky enthuses.

Vicky loved exploring her artistic side too, explaining: "I enjoyed designing the t-shirt alongside Jo and love that the graphic has taken inspiration from Our Dementia Choir logo; it all ties in perfectly. I know that Our Dementia Choir will hugely benefit from the donations from this collection and look forward to seeing people wearing the t-shirt out and about".

This autumn, Scamp & Dude are giving back and with prices from £40, this limited-edition collection of organic cotton loungewear has been designed with the aim of bringing joy to wardrobes while raising money for some very special charities.

The All Saints star's cosy hoodie has a bright twist

Shaznay Lewis' bold hoodie has been designed to support her chosen charity, the 'WONDER Foundation', a charity with a mission to empower women, girls and their communities through access to quality education.

Bille is bright in her retro sweater

Profits from Billie Piper's 70's retro sweatshirt will go towards 'Refuge', a charity that supports women and children who are experiencing domestic violence.

The Strictly Come Dancing alumni is lovely in lilac

As Sophie Ellis-Bextor is a Brand Ambassador of 'Borne', profits of Sophie’s sweatshirt will go towards funding their research into advancing the knowledge needed to help end premature birth.

Scamp & Dude is a purpose led fashion brand with the power to change the way you feel, and the Scamp & Dude ‘We’ve Got Your Back’ Collection launches online www.scampanddude.com on Thursday 6 October.

