The Daily Lowdown: The Crown fans shocked amid Netflix's rare statement

Netflix has released a statement in defense of The Crown after the show received criticism over the upcoming fifth season. Former Prime Minister Sir John Major recently branded the drama series as "damaging and malicious fiction" after an episode storyline involving him and the then-Prince of Wales was revealed, which the former politician branded as "nonsense". The streaming giant said in a statement that The Crown has always been presented as a drama based on historical events, and an imagining of what could have happened behind closed doors during a significant decade for the royal family. Season five will be released on Netflix on the 9 November and will star big names including Dominic West, Elizabeth Debicki and Imelda Staunton.

Dominic West as Prince Charles in The Crown

There has been a lot of whispers about Victoria Beckham reuniting with the Spice Girls but Emma Bunton has confirmed that it's certainly on the cards. Chatting to Keith Lemon on a recent podcast, the singer, known as Baby Spice, said that Posh Spice, who has not performed with the group since the Olympics in 2012, would be up for going back into the girl band if it was for a headline slot at Glastonbury festival next year. Although Emma added the world-famous pop band had not been officially asked, she said that having Victoria back for the set would be fab, and we definitely agree!

Swifties listen up! Taylor has announced some more exciting news about her upcoming album Midnights. The Grammy award-winning artist will be releasing the first music video from her new record on Friday – the same day as the album's official release. The music video will be for the song Anti-Hero which Taylor said on Instagram was one of her favourite songs she's ever written. The singer added candidly that she hasn't delved this far into insecurities in as much detail before now, adding the track is a guided tour through her struggles with self-doubt.

Emma Bunton said Victoria could be up for returning to the group to headline Glastonbury

Liam Gallagher has announced he will be releasing a new documentary about his Knebworth shows. The Oasis frontman will be dropping Knebworth '22, a feature length film documenting the singer's return to Knebworth park which took place this summer, 26 years after the brit-pop band's iconic headline sets at the Hertfordshire venue. The film will be shown in cinemas for a limited time on November 17 before its official release on Paramount+ later this year. Liam said in a statement he was still trying to get his head around his return to Knebworth, adding it was beyond biblical he got to play there so many years apart to multiple generations.

And singer HRVY has told HELLO! his dream plans to collaborate with Olivia Rodrigo. The singer, who has released his new single I Wish I Could Hate You, was chatting to HELLO! about his plans for the future when he revealed he wanted to work with the Grammy-winning artist. HRVY also told us he's heading to India later this year for some shows and is hoping to releasing new music before Christmas, watch this space! To watch the full chat with HRVY head over to our YouTube page.

