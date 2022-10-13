Drew Barrymore looks back on how much she has changed since her 'exhibitionist' era The star has come a long way!

Drew Barrymore was no doubt the epitome of a wild child growing up, and though she maintains she has no regrets, she says she couldn't be more different, and even "uptight" now.

The star opened up on The Drew Barrymore Show with her "trusty co-pilot" Ross "Rossy" Mathews about "letting it all hang out there" and whether they preferred it or not.

She admitted how much she has changed from her "exhibitionist" days, and even how it has impacted the rules she has for her daughters, Frankie and Olive.

Shewondered whether her co-host was a "never nude" or if he didn't mind baring it all, and he joked he often even felt uncomfortable being naked in the shower.

Then he turned the question back to Drew, and noted the infamous moment in 1995 where, for David Letterman's birthday, she stood up on his desk while she was a guest on his late night show and flashed him.

Ross told her: "I bet you are, hello, we saw you on David Letterman right, you're fine with it?" While Drew has previously looked back on the moment with no regrets, even having David himself on her show, she said she has definitely changed.

The two looked back on the infamous moment 25 years later

"You know, it's funny… I'm so glad that I had an un-uptight, exhibitionist, hedonistic, free, hippie, wildflower-like era, because I am a cloistered nun now," she admitted.

"Like the exact opposite!" she exclaimed, and even said she tries to instill her reformed wildchild ways onto her daughters.

Drew was twenty-years-old at the time

She explained: "All the girls want to wear the crop tops and I'm like, 'Not on your life, Olive,' like not ever going to happen, 'When you're eighteen and want to wear crop tops go right ahead,'" she joked.

Still, the morning show host added: "I'm so glad that I was freer at some point, because I'm not now, I'm so uptight!"

