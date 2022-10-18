Today's Savannah Guthrie overwhelmed live on air by huge shake-up as beloved co-star returns The Today family are reunited again!

Savannah Guthrie is incredibly close to her Today co-stars and was more than delighted on Tuesday after her good friend and colleague finally returned to the program.

Following time off the show to recover from surgery, Carson Daly was back, and received a warm welcome from the rest of the anchors.

Taking to Instagram after the show, Savannah paid a sweet tribute to Carson, sharing a montage of photos from the morning, including one of the team surrounding the TV star.

"My tv brother @carsondaly is back!!!!!!" she wrote alongside the image. Carson himself shared a photo on Instagram, alongside a heartfelt message.

He wrote: "7 wks after spinal fusion surgery I finally returned to @todayshow. I can’t tell you how aware & grateful I am to have this dream job, work with some to the finest people on the planet & have access to great medical care.

Savannah Guthrie paid tribute to her Today co-star Carson Daly

"It's never lost on me. Now it's time to rehab physically & continue my wellness mentally. "Before surgery my world was getting smaller & darker due to chronic back pain.

"Now, the future is bright again & I'm excited to get back to being the active dad I used to be. Thanks for all the well wishes & if you’re struggling with physical or mental pain please seek help.

Savannah is incredibly close to her Today co-stars

"It's hard to see, but there’s a light at the other end. After many years, I just saw it."

The TV star had taken time off work to recover from an operation, having undergone an Anterior Lumbar Interbody Fusion surgery, his second back surgery in three months.

Carson has suffered from chronic lower back pain for many years, after suffering from an injury in the nineties. In July, he underwent his first back surgery, but unfortunately he needed a follow up op in August.

