Strictly fans demand Aljaz Skorjanec return to show after surprise audience sighting

Aljaz Skorjanec was one of our favourite pros during his stint on Strictly Come Dancing, and we were heartbroken when he left earlier this year.

But fans were in for a surprise when they spotted him in the audience during the Saturday night show, which paid tribute to the 100th anniversary of the BBC. The Slovenian pro was seen sitting in the audience with his last celebrity partner, Sara Davies, as Tess Daly introduced Will Mellor's Viennese Waltz.

Fans were quick to notice Aljaz's return, and many shared their hopes that the Slovenian would return to the show on a permanent basis.

"OMG – Aljaz in the audience #swoon," shared one, while a second commented: "Aljaz in the crowd there, breaking our hearts."

A third enthused: "IS THAT MY BOY ALJAZ IN THE AUDIENCE," and a fourth commented: "MY KING ALJAZ WE MISS YOU COME HOME!"

And a fifth lamented: "Weird seeing Aljaz sat in the audience."

Aljaz made an appearance in the audience

Saturday night's edition proved to be a star-studded affair, with many celebrities making cameos in the opening sequence, including former contestant Naga Munchetty.

Also included were Charlie Stayt, Huw Edwards, Paddy McGuinness, Freddie Flintoff and many more, as Strictly paid tribute to various BBC shows.

Aljaz and wife Janette used to be pros on the show

One prominent person who was in the audience was last year's winner, Rose Ayling-Ellis, who was there to support not only her former EastEnders co-star James Bye, but her dance partner, Giovanni Pernice.

Although Giovanni won with Rose last year, he wasn't so lucky this year, as he and partner Richie Anderson ended up being the second couple eliminated.

He has appeared on programmes like The One Show and This Morning to share his expertise.

