Fourth celebrity leaves Strictly after heartfelt plea to viewers It's sad to see them go!

Jayde Adams became the fourth celebrity to be voted off Strictly on Sunday night, after landing in the bottom two alongside Molly Rainford.

The comedian and her dance partner Karen Hauer had performed an entertaining Charleston to the Victoria Wood song The Ballad Of Barry and Freda (Let's Do It) the previous evening.

READ: Strictly star Jayde Adams' ex-partner announces surprise beachside wedding

However, it wasn't enough to keep her out of the dance-off. There she performed alongside Molly and Carlos Gu, with their Couple's Choice to the Grange Hill theme tune.

Jayde took to Twitter before Sunday's show, where she wrote a message to viewers, asking them not to criticise her appearance.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Strictly Jayde Adams in tears as she remembers late sister

She wrote: "You'll never be funnier about the way I look than I can about myself… Stop tiring me with your poorly written and terribly hack abuse."

SEE: Strictly's Jayde Adams inundated with support after sharing final picture with late sister

MORE: Rose Ayling-Ellis' special advice to this Strictly Come Dancing star revealed

After Jayde and Molly had performed their dances a final time, the judges gave their verdicts. Craig Revel Horwood chose to save Molly and Carlos, as did Motsi Mabuse.

Jayde was partnered with Karen Hauer

Motsi said: "Well I thought you were both brilliant, I thought that both performances were better than Saturday night but I am going to save Molly and Carlos."

Anton Du Beke also chose to save Molly and Carlos, saying: "Well it's terrible really. The dance-off is such a difficult place to find yourself, and it's so disappointing… But just based on that performance, the couple I would like to save with a slightly more polished technique are Molly and Carlos."

The pair performed a fun Charleston

Head judge Shirley Ballas said she would have decided to save Molly and Carlos.

When asked by co-host Tess Daly about her time on the show, Jayde said: "This has been the best thing I have ever done in my life and I will carry it to my grave, and it has been an absolute pleasure working with you [Karen]…

"Everyone on this show said to me, when I had you, they said, 'You’ve got the best one,' sorry everyone, and I did and you are fantastic."

Like this story? Sign up to our Strictly Come Dancing newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.