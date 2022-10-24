Interview with the Vampire: viewers furious following episode five 

Interview with the Vampire is AMC’s latest new series that everyone is talking about, but what did they make of episode five? In the new episode, with is released a week early on AMC+, Claudia returns to Louis and Lester’s home after disappearing for years - leading to a violent encounter between the couple - and fans weren’t best pleased.

Following Claudia’s reappearance, she requests that Louis leave with her and they travel the world together, finding other vampires and leaving Lestat behind. Furious by Louis’ indecision on whether to go with Claudia, Lestat violently attacks him, destroying their house as Claudia desperately tries to stop him. The episode concludes with Lestat flying Louis into the sky and dropping him to the ground, leaving Claudia sobbing over him.

Several fans were not happy by the latest development in the series, with one writing: "THIS IS NOT CANON, THIS NEVER HAPPENED IN THE BOOKS AND ANNE WOULD NEVER WRITE LESTAT LIKE THAT. IM SO SORRY SHOW WATCHERS #InterviewWithTheVampire."

Another person added: "I'm going to lean very heavily on the fact that it's Claudia's hatred of him that exaggerates her narrative of what happened. Because Lestat is many, many, many things, but this isn't it. And I knew they would try to justify what Claudia and Louis do to him, I just effin KNEW it."

What did you make of the episode?

However, another fan pointed out that since we are hearing this story told by Louis to journalist Daniel Molloy, who has spotted inconsistencies to the tale already, it might be a skewed version of the truth. They tweeted: "Okay I saw one interesting take that the show leans heavily to non-reliable narrators so what are the possibility it’s [meant] to be Claudia POV? We sure are experiencing this from her eyes."

Another fan replied: "I have this theory, it’s a good theory, but it hasn’t been explicitly stated in the show, at least not yet, and so it’s not enough until we know for sure." What do you think?

