Did Prince Charles just land a cameo in new James Bond movie?

The Queen famously acted alongside Daniel Craig for the London 2012 Opening Ceremony, but it looks like it's her son Prince Charles' turn to take the limelight. According to The Sun on Sunday, Charles has been invited to star in the new untitled James Bond film, dubbed Bond 25. Producers think the Prince is "the epitome of everything British" and his appearance would create even more of a buzz around the film. Now all they need to do is convince him to sign on.

The discussion first started after Charles, 70, visited the Bond film set at Pinewood Studios in Iver Heath in June. The Prince, who is patron of The British Film Institute and royal patron of the Intelligence Services, was given a tour by 007 actor Daniel Craig. The visit celebrated the contribution the action franchise has made to the British film industry.

During the tour, Daniel showed the future King one of eight DB5s – the classic Bond car from the 1960s – built especially from new for the upcoming Bond film. As the pair posed in front of the DB5 and an Aston Martin Vantage from around 1980, Charles said: "The cars are the interesting thing here, much more interesting." Producer Barbara Broccoli said: "He had a lot to talk about with Daniel. They both have a love for Aston Martin… Boys with toys!"

Charles also met members of the crew in MI6 headquarters, including costume designer Suttirat Larlarb, who later said: "He was commenting on how many costumes we make, which must go through all kinds of action, and what a big job it must be. I agreed wholeheartedly!"

If the Prince does take on a cameo in the new Bond film, he will be following in his mother's footsteps, as she gamely starred in the London 2012 Olympics opening ceremony. The famous scene saw James Bond, played by Daniel Craig, arrive at Buckingham Palace to take Her Majesty to Olympic Park – via a skydive! A Buckingham Palace spokesman said at the time that the Queen, who had a stunt double, was "very happy" to take part and was "delighted to be asked to be involved in something so exceptional".

