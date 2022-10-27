All you need to know about this year's Pride of Britain Awards 2022 Get the tissues ready!

One of the most inspirational and emotional nights of the year is back. The Pride of Britain Awards 2022 took place this week to honor the nation's everyday heroes.

MORE: The best Pride of Britain outfits you can't afford to miss - from Holly Willoughby to Kate Garraway

The event is a night to celebrate those who put others before themselves at a glitzy ceremony held in London attended by some big names. Viewers at home will get the chance to watch the important event on TV when it airs on ITV this week – find out more below…

Loading the player...

WATCH: Celebrities hit the red carpet at the Pride of Britain Awards 2022

What can viewers expect from the Pride of Britain Awards 2022?

Countdown legend Carol Vorderman, who has hosted the show since 1999, is once again back as presenter of the awards. The TV star will be joined by Diversity dancer and Dancing on Ice judge Ashley Banjo.

The event was held at the Grosvenor hotel in London earlier this week, but the star has opened up about viewers can look forward to when they watch on TV: "We'll have 12 incredible winners again this year, but it's difficult for the judging panel because we have thousands of nominations and everyone on the shortlist could easily win."

MORE: Why Christine Lampard's glam date night with husband Frank was so meaningful

MORE: Helen Flanagan showered with support as she steps out without engagement ring

Carol Vorderman and Ashley Banjo are hosting

"We try to reflect what's happened in Britain in the last year, so you'll recognize people who have been in the news, but we aim to balance that with stories nobody has heard before."

Who were the celebrity guests at the Pride of Britain Awards 2022?

A number of famous faces attended the glitzy event on Monday. Stars including hosts Carol and Ashley, David Beckham, Sir Mo Farah, Mel B and Dame Joan Collins were all attendance. Others who walked the red carpet were This Morning hosts Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield, Sir Rod Stewart and Molly Mae Hague.

Plenty of famous faces were in attendance at the event

When is the Pride of Britain Awards 2022 on TV?

The Pride of Britain Awards 2022 will air on ITV on Thursday 27 October at 8pm and runs for two hours.

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter and get the heads-up on the shows and films everyone’s talking about.