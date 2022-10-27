Call the Midwife warms hearts with latest update on filming How amazing does this sound?

Call the Midwife fans have been loving the latest update on the official social media account – and we can see why! Sharing a snap of a group of youngsters dressed up as extras on the set of the popular show, the show's Facebook revealed that a youth group dropped by to play extras!

The post read: "There was a rather youthful feeling to our filming day when Call the midwife Series 12 recruited the talents of an Ipswich youth group to work as supporting artists!

"Many of the young people pictured here were part of Y4P – an Ipswich-based organisation that believes all children, young people and young adults should have somewhere safe to go, something positive to do and someone trusted to connect and journey with. Y4P runs youth activities and programmes aimed at supporting wellness as well as a drop-in help centre for vulnerable young people."

Zephrynn Taitte, who plays Cyril Robinson on the hit show, was behind organising the show's brilliant new group of extras, with the post explaining: "Zephrynn does invaluable community work for Pan-Arts – a drama charity that reaches out to support the most vulnerable in our communities. Zephrynn was recently honoured with the freedom of the City of London for his extraordinary work.

"Apparently, yes! Not only a brilliant show, cast and crew but also incredibly community minded. Practicing what they preach and going the extra mile to connect with others. I cannot love this show more and yet I do!"

"Pan-Arts and Y4P have been collaborating on a project aimed at developing self-confidence using drama – and this day was a chance to celebrate their progress… Judging by the fun everybody had – and the energy on set – there was no shortage of confidence on the day for these talented young people!"

Viewers were loving the update, with one person writing: "Call the Midwife IS a community…of all the talented people who make it happen, and all those viewers around the world for whom it has become a comforting/challenging/inspiring necessity of life. A symbiotic tribute to humanity at its best." Another person added: "Could CTM get any better??

