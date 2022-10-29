BBC Strictly Come Dancing: What time is the Halloween special on tonight? The competition is heating up!

Strictly Come Dancing returned to our screens on Saturday with an extra special show in honour of the BBC's milestone 100th birthday. The dancers performed a myriad of inspired dances with routines set to a selection of the BBC's most iconic theme tunes.

Ellie Taylor and Johannes Radebe put their own spin on the Casualty theme tune, whilst Ellie Simmonds and Nikita Kuzmin performed a dramatic paso doble to The Apprentice theme tune.

Sunday's results show saw Jayde Adams and Karen Hauer make an emotional exit after their entertaining Charleston failed to hit the mark. They battled it out against Molly Rainford and Carlos Gu who managed to sway the judges with their fast-paced street dance to the Grange Hill theme tune.

Strictly continues on Saturday at 6.50pm with the hotly anticipated Halloween special. The themed programme remains a firm favourite among fans thanks to the incredible costume designs and impressive spooky props.

The BBC announced the line-up earlier this week, and it’s safe to say… viewers are in for an absolute treat!

Saturday's episode will see Tyler West and Dianne Buswell dancing a Cha Cha Cha to Day-O, and Molly Rainford and Carlos Gu will be tackling an Argentine Tango to Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God) by Kate Bush.

Ellie Taylor and Johannes Radebe are set to perform a Couple's Choice routine to I Put A Spell On You from Hocus Pocus, while Ellie Simmonds and Nikita Kuzmin will Foxtrot to the Scooby Doo theme tune.

Fleur East and Vito Coppola are hoping to shake things up with a Salsa to Beyoncé's hit Break My Soul, whilst EastEnders' James Bye and partner Amy Dowden are hoping to dazzle with a Charleston to Bumble Bee.

Will Mellor and Nancy Xu will be serving up some serious spook with their mummy-themed Cha Cha Cha to Mama Told Me Not To Come, whilst Kym Marsh and Graziano Di Prima take on a sultry Rumba to Madonna's Frozen.

Finally, Helen Skelton and Gorka Márquez will Foxtrot to Lil' Red Riding Hood, Hamza Yassin and Jowita Przystal will Tango to Wicked Game and Tony Adams and his partner Katya Jones take on a Quickstep to The Devil Went Down To Georgia.

