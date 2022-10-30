All you need to know about Bradley Walsh's early career - take a look back The Larkins actor has appeared in many shows over the years

Bradley Walsh is back on our screens for a new series of beloved ITV period drama, The Larkins, alongside Joanna Scanlan and more. The show is based on the adored classic series, The Darling Buds of May, which starred David Jason and Catherine Zeta-Jones.

The TV icon has been on our screens for over 30 years and has become one of Britain's best-loved entertainers. Take a look back at some of Bradley's early roles…

Bradley Walsh: early career and first job

Before venturing into acting, Bradley took on a role working as an engineer for Rolls-Royce helicopter engines. It was while working for the company that he began playing semi-professional football after he was scouted while playing the company's own team. He went on to play for Brentford FC but sadly an injury put his dreams of professional football to bed.

By 1989, Bradley had ventured into showbiz. He hosted the comedy show, You Must Be Joking, an entertainment programme that featured comedians such as Shane Ritchie. A few years later, after landing minor roles in a couple of TV dramas, Bradley secured a part as a series regular on the soap opera Night and Day. He played Woody in 52 episodes before the show's end in 2003.

Bradley rocked an 80s hair do while presenting You Must Be Joking

In 2004, Bradley scored his biggest role yet as factory boss Danny Baldwin in Coronation Street. Bradley appeared on the show for just over two years until his character's exit in 2006. During an interview with Chris Evans in 2005, he revealed that his character was originally supposed to be named "Vic Baldwin", but he asked the producers if he could change the name to Danny after his late father.

The actor also appeared in the ITV drama Torn in 2007, as well as two episodes of the Doctor Who spin-off, The Sarah Jane Adventures, in 2008.

The actor appeared in Coronation Street in 2004

In 2009, Bradley appeared with his son Barney in a special edition of the Channel 5 TV series, Dangerous Adventures for Boys, and took part in hill-climbing before learning how to pilot a biplane.

Bradley Walsh: The Chase

In 2009, Bradley became the presenter of the ITV quiz series The Chase, which quickly became one of the nation's favourite daytime shows, beating rival BBC quiz show Pointless regularly.

The show has become a successful international franchise, with adaptations in multiple countries, including Australia and the US.

Bradley presents ITV quiz show The Chase

Bradley Walsh: Doctor Who and The Larkins

In 2017, Bradley was cast as companion Graham O'Brien in the eleventh series of Doctor Who. He reprised the role in the 12th series before departing in the 2021 New Year's Day special "Revolution of the Daleks".

The actor was later cast as Pop Larkin in The Larkins, an ITV reboot of The Darling Buds of May. He starred opposite Joanna Scanlan as "Ma" Larkin and Sabrina Bartlett as Mariette for season one. The joyful adaptation was received very well by viewers who praised the series and will return for series two in October 2022.

The Larkins is back for series two

Bradley Walsh: Breaking Dad

Since 2019, Bradley has presented Bradley Walsh & Son: Breaking Dad alongside his son Barney. The pair have travelled across parts of America and Europe during the course of the series, with the fourth season premiering in early 2022.

