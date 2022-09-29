Bradley Walsh teams up with son Barney for exciting new BBC series The Breaking Dad stars will be taking on a new challenge!

Father and son duo Bradley and Barney Walsh are set to share the screen once again - and we couldn't be more excited!

According to The Sun, The Chase star and his 24-year-old son have been approached by BBC bosses to host the reboot of iconic Saturday night gameshow Gladiators. The dynamic duo have previously appeared together in Darling Buds of May remake, The Larkins, as well as Bradley and Barney Walsh: Breaking Dad.

They won over legions of fans thanks to the hugely popular travel series, which has run for four series so far and sees the pair embark on epic road trips across the US and Europe. The most recent fourth series aired earlier this year saw Bradley and Barney explore Europe and all of the sights that countries like Croatia has to offer.

Meanwhile, the BBC confirmed the sports entertainment show will make a comeback next year for an 11-episode series made by Hungry Bear Media and MGM Television UK. The rebooted show will feature brand new games alongside classic challenges, with each episode culminating with fan favourite The Eliminator.

Bradley Walsh and his son Barney are in talks to host the Gladiators reboot

Kate Phillips, director of unscripted at the BBC, said: "Gladiators is back and a whole new generation of viewers can now look forward to watching a Saturday night spectacle like no other. Will the contenders have the will and the skill to succeed against our mighty new Gladiators? You'll have to tune in to find out!"

The original show aired from 1992 to 2000 and was hosted by Ulrika Jonsson and John Fashanu. Sky previously brought it back in 2008, with a version presented by Ian Wright and Kirsty Gallacher, but it only ran for one season.

Filming on the series will take place at the Utilita Arena Sheffield next year, with broadcast details set to be announced at a later date.

