Ali Wentworth supported by friends as she shares incredible news concerning family

Ali Wentworth knows a thing or two about motherhood and parenting – she shares daughters Elliot Anastasia and Harper Andrea with husband George Stephanopoulos – and now she is taking her skills to the next level.

The star is sharing her experiences and knowledge about raising children to the big screen, and putting other parents to the test.

She took to Instagram to announce that she is preparing to launch a brand new unscripted series with ABC titled The Parent Test.

First revealed on Variety, she is pairing up with Dr. Adolph Brown, whose nickname is Doc Brown, to both discuss and analyze different parenting methods and approaches.

Ali will serve as the host, while Doc Brown will serve as "a master teacher and clinical psychologist who serves as the show's parenting expert."

"If there's a right way to be a parent, we will find it! Join me as I host the all new series #TheParentTest, premiering December 15th on ABC Stream on Hulu @parenttestabc," she wrote on her Instagram.

Ali shared the exciting news on her Instagram

Her celebrity friends were quick to congratulate her, with Naomi Watts writing: "Oh cannot wait for this!!" and Julianna Marguiles commented: "Whoohooo can't wait!"

Additionally, Derek Blasberg cheekily joked: "I spoke to @elliottstephanopoulos and she said you failed. Kiddinggggggg!" to which Ali joked back: "Hold on - I have your kids on the line. They're hysterically crying…"

Her husband recently launched his own show, Power Trip

The comedian told Variety for the press release: "I hope it starts much more of a national conversation about how we're raising our kids," adding that: "I think what the pandemic did was throw all the old ideas about parenting out the window. Things like screens and social media, where you may have had a rule about it before the pandemic."

She explained: "But then, you wanted your kids to feel connected, so you let them stay on screens much longer than you would have otherwise. I also think the younger generations are experiencing a real mental health crisis that we haven't even figured out yet, that we haven't even collected the data on it yet."

