Modern Family star Sarah Hyland unrecognizable in revealing Halloween costume

Modern Family star Sarah Hyland treated her Instagram followers to an epic Halloween look over the weekend, which saw her and her husband Wells Adams dress up as Gomez and Morticia from The Addams Family - and what a great idea!

Taking to her social media account, she shared a photo of the couple in their epic costumes, with the actress rocking a low-cut figure-hugging dress and black leather corset.

Her makeup was also astonishing, with the 31-year-old donning purple eyeshadow, red lipstick, thin drawn-on eyebrows and pale body paint. Meanwhile, Wells looked the part in a grey pinstripe suit and Gomez' signature moustache.

She captioned the post: "The official Adams Family."

Fans could hardly recognize Sarah and took to the comments to express their astonishment. One person wrote: "Wait… I genuinely couldn’t recognize you with these eyebrows!! This makeup is so good!!!" while another added: "I didn't even know that was Sarah."

A third follower commented: "My girl lookin like a whole different person!!" while another agreed, adding: "The way I couldn't even recognize her."

Other fans simply praised the couple's amazing efforts and applauded the clever idea. One person wrote: "The best!!! You guys are amazing," while another added: "Amazing! You guys are the quintessential Addams Family."

The pair looked sensational in their costumes

The couple's choice of Halloween costume is a clever nod to their surname, Adams, and comes just over two months after they tied the knot in a stunning ceremony which took place at the Sunstone Winery near Santa Barbara, California.

The couple got engaged in July 2019 and were planning to get married on 8 August 2020, but they were one of many couples who were forced to postpone their nuptials amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Sarah recently paid tribute to her Modern Family co-star, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, who officiated the service. Taking to Instagram, she wrote: "To be married by @jessetyler was a dream and a privilege. Jesse, you have been such an amazing friend, mentor, and an integral part of our lives. So happy birthday to the best officiant of all time! Our wedding truly would not have been as special without you."

