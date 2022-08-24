Sarah Hyland models third slinky leg-split wedding dress – and wow The Modern Family actress wore a total of four bridal gowns

Sarah Hyland didn't hold back when it came to her wedding day with Wells Adams – and after three years of planning her nuptials, can you blame her?

This included modelling an incredible four different wedding dresses – one for the ceremony, another for the dinner and one for the evening reception and a final one for the after-party. The Love Island USA presenter swapped her princess-style gown and figure-hugging dress – both designed by Vera Wang – for a slinky, satin frock from Galia Lahav, which retails for $2,790.

Sarah's third gown featured a gathered waist that highlighted her toned figure, a cowl neckline and one cold-shoulder strap, as well as a floor-length skirt and a leg-split, which would have allowed her plenty of room to move on the dancefloor!

In pictures published by Vogue, the bride was spotted posing in her final dress alongside her Modern Family co-stars, including Sofia Vergara and Ariel Winter.

Sarah's first wedding dress from Vera Wang

Sarah's evening look was finished off with strappy heels and her hair in a chic low bun with curled strands framing her face – a style she wore throughout her entire big day.

The actress tied the knot with the Bachelor in Paradise star on 20 August at the Sunstone Winery near Santa Barbara, California. Set on the 52-acre estate is an organic vineyard, winery and the Provence-inspired Sunstone Villa with sweeping views overlooking the Santa Ynez Mountains.

In keeping with her rustic venue – which she described as having "the color palette of a chateau in the countryside of France with the architectural design of an Italian castle" – Sarah chose a modern version of Old World romance as her first dress.

The bride wore four wedding dresses

The finished result was a sweetheart ball gown with a hand-pleated bodice, French tulle off-the-shoulder sleeves, a French bustle and a long train, which she accentuated with her cathedral-length Italian tulle veil with a lace border.

She had found the dress when they first started wedding planning in 2019, but she later spotted her second fitted, embroidered gown and fell in love. "There was no way I could decide between the two, so I ended up adding another look to my array of dress moments," she told Vogue.

Sarah reportedly changed into a fourth short beaded dress by Georges Hobeika Couture as she danced the night away.

