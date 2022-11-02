Robin Roberts shares news of emotion-driven project away from GMA - details The ABC News host is bringing it all together

Robin Roberts will be spearheading a brand new project that's coming to TV really soon concerning one of the year's most awaited projects.

The Good Morning America anchor and her production company, Rock'n Robin Productions, will be helming the special 20/20 Presents Black Panther: In Search of Wakanda, which will air a week ahead of Wakanda Forever's release.

Not only will it explore the lore of Wakanda, it'll also dive deeper into the way the film honors its late star, Chadwick Boseman.

According to a press release: "Roberts sits down with director Ryan Coogler to discuss the highly anticipated sequel to the Marvel Studios’ phenomenon, 'Black Panther,' and how the film honors the legacy of Chadwick Boseman.

"EGOT winner and moderator of The View, Whoopi Goldberg, exclusively interviews Boseman's widow, Simone Ledward Boseman," it also read, an excerpt of which aired earlier on GMA.

Chadwick will be honored during the special

"In homage to King T'Challa and one week in advance of the film's premiere, the program features an exclusive sneak peek of 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.'"

The project will use clips that will come from Robin's travels to Ghana back in September where she indulged in the local customs and interviewed stars of the film as well.

The release continued: "In the special, Oscar winner Ruth Carter discusses her process of research, inspiration and execution of her award-winning costume designs, composer Ludwig Göransson talks about the authenticity that inspired his Academy and GRAMMY Award-winning 'Black Panther' score and the cultural impact of the music, and Oscar-winning production designer Hannah Beachler opens up about creating the world of Wakanda.

Robin even visited Ghana in association with a project for GMA

"The special also includes interviews with the film's stars including Angela Bassett, Lupita Nyong'o, Letitia Wright, Danai Gurira and Wakanda newcomers Mabel Cadena and Tenoch Huerta Meja."

