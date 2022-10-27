Fans react to Robin Roberts and Sam Champion's hilarious on-air mishap on GMA The two handled it hilariously!

Robin Roberts has been delighting fans on screen early in the morning for nearly twenty years, having joined Good Morning America in 2005, and she never gets tired of it!

The star has no issues with being the face millions see every morning and spending time on air, and in fact, she'll take as much screen time as she can get!

The star joked about her screen time on GMA during a conversation with co-star Sam Champion, who is back on air after a stint in Dancing with the Stars, as the two faced a mid-broadcast mishap on 26 October.

Robin was announcing what was coming next from the news show – which included the story of an with-year-old's attempt to climb Yosemite's El Capitán – when the crew began having camera issues.

As the host, who was on the screen, joked about her pronunciation of Yosemite, Sam is heard saying: "Good morning Robin, how is it going out there?"

However, it appears the camera was unable to split the image and show him as well, and he said: "We got a little camera issue, I'm sorry we can't share our normal screen as we always do but we'll get to it."

The on-air mishap

Though the host first expressed pity, saying: "Oh I can't see you! That's not fair," she quickly turned her attitude around as she joked of enjoying getting more screen time.

Cheekily smiling and posing for the camera, she said: "Well more screen-time for me," prompting a wave of laughter from Sam and the crew.

The GMA crew always know how to have fun

A fan shared a clip of the mishap on Twitter, writing: "Uh oh, camera down," and the weatherman tweeted back: "More quality time with @robinroberts," alongside heart-eyes, laughing, and wave emojis.

Fans raved about the on-air interaction between the longtime co-stars, writing: "I just love you guys!!" and: "I just love you, you both make my day each and every day," as well as: "Robin always positive & smiling & Sam your fabulous laugh!!

