Robin Roberts has always made it a point to spread the word of her faith and help provide her fans some comfort and support through it.

The Good Morning America anchor has frequently done so with the help of her morning messages, delivered with her glam fam.

On her latest clip, themed for Halloween as the entire group dressed in orange, Robin shared another powerful message with her followers.

The message spoke of being "children of god" and allowing the negativity and worries to flow away through the power of belief.

At the end, she added a personal touch by talking about her late mother, stating that she too was a devout believer.

"When my dear mama passed away, we were debating what to put on her headstone. It says 'A Child of God," that's what it says," Robin added.

Robin choked up as she remembered her mother during her morning message

She ended with her signature saying, "Have yourself a blessed day," but it was before she could finish that she evidently choked up and her voice quivered.

The ABC News host looked upwards to find some strength before concluding: "And be a blessing, c'mon."

As always, her followers flooded to the comments section to share words of support and encouragement, as one wrote: "Good morning Robin and Glam Fam! You all coordinated today with the orange, I love it! We are all Children Of God!"

Another said: "And as your mother, you too Robin are a child of God!" while a third added: "Yes!!!!! Thank you for the reminder! I'm BLESSED!"

The ABC News host paid tribute to her late mom on the anniversary of her death

The GMA host mourned her mother, Lucimarian Tolliver, on her 10th anniversary back in August, and has often found power through using the quote "make your mess your message," which she attributed to her late mom in her book.

"She found a way to be with me every step of the way, her final gift to me. Thank you momma...I love you," Robin wrote in her emotional tribute.

