Robin Roberts reveals reason for leaving GMA before the end of the show The ABC journalist has so much to celebrate

Robin Roberts has so much to be thankful for right now, and is making the most of every moment.

On Wednesday, the Good Morning America star celebrated her birthday, and her co-stars made a huge fuss of her on the morning program.

What's more, Robin told her co-anchors Michael Strahan and George Stephanopoulos that she was shaking things up at work on her special day.

VIDEO: GMA's Robin Roberts' happy place with partner Amber Laign

"You gave me the perfect birthday gift, I get to leave the show early, I get to leave at 830 as I am heading off to my happy place."

Robin's happy place is Key West, where she and her partner Amber Laign often visit.

The TV favorite looks to be having a wonderful time in Key West too, sharing a photo of a mouthwatering birthday cake she indulged in shortly after landing, as she went out for dinner with Amber.

Robin Roberts revealed why she was leaving GMA early on Wednesday

Robin will be spending Thanksgiving in Key West too, and will no doubt share photos from the trip on social media to bring her fans along on her travels too.

The end of 2022 is far happier for Robin and Amber than it was at the start. In March, the TV journalist revealed on social media that her long-term partner was fighting breast cancer.

Luckily, she has been sharing some positive health updates concerning Amber of late, and the pair seem happier than ever.

Robin Roberts with partner Amber Laign and their rescue dog Lukas

The couple met on a blind date in 2005 set-up by mutual friends. They kept their relationship private until 2013, and have been together ever since.

In an open letter announcing their relationship at the time, which was posted on Facebook, Robin said: "At this moment I am at peace and filled with joy and gratitude. I am grateful to God, my doctors and nurses for my restored good health. I am grateful for my sister, Sally-Ann, for being my donor and giving me the gift of life."

She also said: "I am grateful for my entire family, my long time[sic] girlfriend, Amber, and friends as we prepare to celebrate a glorious new year together." The post came after 100 days of recovery after Robin's bone marrow transplant as part of her treatment for myelodysplastic syndrome.

