Viewers left divided after first episode of The Catch The cast features Jason Watkins and Aneurin Barnard

Channel 5 drama The Catch aired its first episode on Wednesday evening and it seems while many enjoyed the acting performances from the stellar cast, others were left divided by the plot. Taking to social media, fans were keen to share their thoughts.

One was particularly loving the show and tweeted lead actor Jason Watkins directly: "@Jason__Watkins I've got to say that I thoroughly enjoyed the first episode of #TheCatch and I'm thirsty for the next one. The fact that we're all discussing it still on #Twitter right now shows its success so far!"

Official trailer for Channel 5's new drama The Catch

A second echoed this, writing: "#TheCatch got off to a brilliant start tonight on @channel5_tv I'm intrigued and looking forward to the next episode. Great acting from all, especially @Jason__Watkins."

However, others were left unimpressed by The Catch, which also stars Aneurin Barnard and award-winning actress Brenda Fricker, and how it veered away from the book on which it's based, written by T. M. Logan.

Poppy Gilbert plays Abbie in The Catch

"I'll carry on watching but despite the advertising and the cast I found it a bit meh, not as good as I expected it to be tbh #thecatch," a fan said.

Another agreed with this, writing on social media: "Why has TM Logan's #TheCatch been completely butchered? I really enjoyed the book, but this adaptation…"

Fans were heaping praise on Jason Watkins

A third also wasn't entirely convinced by the show but had high praise for the cast: " #TheCatch Love @Jason__Watkins in this. Brenda Fricker too. It’s ok- but the book my @TMLoganAuthor is way better; much more a moody sense of obsession & menace."

The four-part series follows Ed Collier, a father who works as a local fisherman and does whatever he can to keep his family together when his daughter Abbie begins dating a rich handsome man who proposes the idea of them moving away. Not only that, but a secret from the father's past threatens to haunt them and everything they've worked to achieve.

