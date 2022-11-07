Netflix viewers issue plea following renewal of controversial Dahmer - Monster series

Netflix has confirmed that Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story has been renewed for a further two seasons - and fans have pleaded with the platform to ask permission from the victims' families.

MORE: 7 shows to watch on Netflix in November

The first series of Monster told the disturbing story of one of America's most notorious serial killers, Jeffrey Dahmer, who reportedly killed 17 men between 1978 and 1991. The drama was a huge success and landed a top spot in both the Netflix and Nielsen streaming charts.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Did you stream the Jeffrey Dahmer drama?

The show, which was created by Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan, proved to be controversial among viewers, with some criticising the programme for "humanising" Dahmer and being "insensitive" to the victims and their families.

Family members of Dahmer's victims also spoke out against the drama. Rita Isbell, whose brother, Errol Lindsey, was murdered by the killer in 1991, told Insider that she was "never contacted about the show". "I feel like Netflix should've asked if we mind or how we felt about making it. They didn't ask me anything. They just did it," she said, adding: "It's sad that they're just making money off of this tragedy. That's just greed."

Another relative of Lindsey's, Eric Perry, also criticised the series, saying it was "retraumatizing over and over again, and for what?".

MORE: Netflix fantasy series finally renewed after fans beg for another series

MORE: Netflix's Monster: Backlash over Jeffrey Dahmer series explained

Viewers have taken to Twitter following the announcement of the show's renewal, with some asking the streaming platform to get permission from the victims' families ahead of filming. One person wrote: "Stop making shows about serial killers without informing the families," while another added: "This is despicable news. Exploiting victims' stories because of 'record-breaking success' when you could just lean into your really great fiction shows that hurt no one instead of canceling them."

Monster has been renewed for two more seasons

A third fan made the plea: "Please ask the family victims if it's actually okay this time. Thanks!" while another tweeted: "How about actually telling the stories then instead of romanticizing them. Reach out to families and ask for their permission to get stories told and for them to tell them directly."

Meanwhile, Netflix also announced the renewal of The Watcher, which was also created by Murphy and Brennan.

The series, which is based on a real-life case, follows a married couple who, after moving into their dream home in New Jersey, begin receiving sinister letters from an anonymous "watcher".

The show's ending proved to be controversial among viewers, with some feeling dissatisfied by the conclusion, which failed to reveal the identity of the stalker.

The Watcher has been renewed for a second season

Some fans were confused following the news of the upcoming second season, with one person tweeting: "Don’t understand. The Watcher season two, like I don’t get it. Do you know who the Watcher is now?"

A second viewer added: "What’s the need for a season two of The Watcher?" while another added: "Why a second season of the watcher?? It’s a true story case that’s unsolved, a lot of the show was fabricated anyway for entertainment. There’s no need to make a second season."

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.