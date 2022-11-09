The Crown star Claire Foy reprises her role as the Queen in surprise season 5 appearance We weren’t expecting to see the actress in episode one!

While we were expecting to see Imelda Staunton's debut in her role as the Queen in the opening episode of The Crown season five, fans were surprised when the show opened starring one of her predecessors! Claire Foy, who portrayed Her Majesty for seasons one and two, made a surprise appearance in a flashback.

The episode included a look at the Queen’s beloved ship HMS Britannia and showed the Queen’s happiness at christening the ship before reverting to the 1990s, where the ship is failing and in desperate need of repairs - revealing the stark difference between the monarch’s early years as Queen to the events of season five.

WATCH: Claire has since starred in A Very British Scandal

In the clip, Claire can be heard saying: "I am delighted to join you in Clydebank today for the launch of this, the latest royal yacht. I hope that this brand new vessel like your brand new Queen will prove to be dependable and constant, capable of weathering any storm. I now take great pride in naming this ship Britannia. I wish success to her and to all who sail in her."

Claire made an appearance in episode one

This isn’t the first time that Claire has reprised her role on the show, as she previously appeared in a flashback for Olivia Colman’s version of the Queen in season three.

The actress is clearly deeply connected to her part, and gave a statement following her Majesty’s death in September about playing the royal.

Speaking to the BBC at the Toronto Film Festival, she said: “I think that she was an incredible monarch. She united people and she was a massive symbol of continuity and dignity and grace. My main feeling is just thinking about her as a mother and a grandmother and a great-grandmother, really, and I’m very honoured to have been a teeny-tiny, small part of her story."

