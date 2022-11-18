Yellowstone fans criticise 'dangerous' scene during Monica Dutton's pregnancy Viewers had passionate thoughts about the character’s fatal decision-making in the new series

Yellowstone fans have been left horrified by a particular scene during Monica Dutton’s pregnancy in the fifth season of the show.

MORE: Yellowstone star Kelsey Asbille is dating a VERY famous British actor

Viewers have revealed their shock online after the expectant character, played by actress Kelsey Asbille, drove herself to hospital while experiencing severe contractions leading to a heartbreaking tragedy.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Beth is blackmailing Jamie in new Yellowstone season 5 trailer

In the show, Monica is a is married to Kayce Dutton (Luke Grimes), and is the mother of Tate. The latest season continues to see the teacher navigating tensions between the Yellowstone Ranch, the Dutton family and the Native Americans of Broken Rock.

In the second episode of the new Paramount series, the character is pregnancy with her second child. She can be seen driving erratically to the hospital, despite an ambulance already on its way for her that her husband had called.

MORE: Yellowstone star addresses reports he is being killed off in season 5

MORE: Yellowstone season 5's return and will there be season 6?

Many Yellowstone fans felt that she was making a rather reckless decision to drive, for her own and her unborn child’s safety. Posting on Twitter, one person wrote: “In Yellowstone episode 2, why did Monica insist on driving herself to the hospital when her contractions were so intense? Why not park on the side of the road and wait for the ambulance that Kayce had sent for?”

Kelsey Asbille revealed that viewers will see her charcater Monica reach "rock-bottom" in season 5

Another asked: “So Monica is driving a whole 100 MPH, on a dark country road, while having contractions and NOT looking at the road?” A third shared: “Why'd they have Monica keep driving when an ambulance was coming her way. I'm so annoyed.” And a fourth added: “Monica is supposed to be intelligent. Not a smart move driving herself.”

Heartbreakingly, Monica gets into a car accident and she and Kayce lose their child. Speaking about the devastating plot twist to Us Weekly recently, actress Kelsey said: “It’s such a tragic loss. I think you really see Monica at her rock-bottom and in a place where I think she starts questioning her own beliefs and her own identity…I think there’s a really definitive moment where she chooses life and works toward healing.”

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.